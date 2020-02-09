Menu
Feb. 10-14
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older. * Must register before noon the day prior by calling the site coordinator at 231-894-4670.
Monday, Feb. 10: Cabbage Roll, Au Gratin Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Mandarin Oranges and Dinner Roll. Cold Menu: Tomato Salami, Raisins and Corn with Peppers. Salad Menu: Crab Pasta Salad, Carrot & Celery and Raisins.
Tuesday, Feb. 11: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Goulash, Garlic Bread, Brussel Sprouts, Wax Beans and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Beef & Bleu Wrap, Pineapple and Side Salad. Salad Menu: Ranch Pasta Salad, Cucumber Slices and Fresh Orange.
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Quiche, Red Skin Potatoes, Cauliflower, Side Salad, Apricots and Muffin. Cold Menu: Ham and American, Banana, Yogurt and Carrot & Celery Sticks. Salad Menu: Calypso Salad, Peaches, Wheat Roll and Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Chicken Diane, White Rice, Succotash, Beets and Applesauce. Cold Menu: Turkey BLT, Fresh Apple and Carrot Raisin Salad. Salad Menu: Cobb Salad, Fresh Banana, Muffin and French Dressing.
Friday, Feb. 14: Sliced Ham, Sweet Potatoes, Broccoli, Pineapple Tidbits and Chocolate Pudding. Cold Menu: Tuna Salad, Three Bean Salad, Peaches and Apple Juice. Salad Menu: Cottage Cheese with Fruit, Cherry Tomatoes, Yogurt and Crackers.