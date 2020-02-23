Menu
Feb. 24
At the S.H.A.W.L. 1 Apartments, 225 S. Hall, Whitehall. Food provided by Age Well Services of Muskegon. Open to Muskegon County seniors 60 and older. * Must register before noon the day prior by calling the site coordinator at 231-894-4670
Monday, Feb. 24: Swedish Meatballs, Noodles, Spinach, Pineapple Tidbits and Bread Pudding. Cold Menu: Crunchy Chicken Wrap, Potato Salad, Raisins and Fruit Gelatin. Salad Menu: BLT Club Salad, Applesauce, Dinner Roll, Cucumber Slices and French Dressing.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: *Closed for lunches at S.H.A.W.L. site. Home delivery still available. Ale Battered Fish, Potatoes, Coleslaw and Spiced Apples. Cold Menu: PB & J, Tomato Basil Salad and Fresh Apple. Salad Menu: Power Salad, Raisins, Wheat Bread and Ranch Dressing.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: Scalloped Potatoes with Ham, Mixed Vegetables, Cobbler and Fruited Yogurt. Cold Menu: Haystack Pork, Pea & Cheese Salad and Applesauce. Salad Menu: Asian Sesame Ginger, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana, Saltine Crackers and Sesame Ginger Dressing.
Thursday, Feb. 27: Spaghetti & Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots, Fruited Gelatin and Birthday Cake. Cold Menu: Egg Salad, Baked Beans, Pears, Orange Juice and Birthday Cake. Salad Menu: Orange Feta Salad, Tropical Fruit, Wheat Roll, Apple Juice, Italian Dressing and Birthday Cake.
Friday, Feb. 28: Chicken Marsala, Brown Rice, Euro Blend, Zucchini and Fresh Fruit. Cold Menu: Seafood Sub, Corn with Peppers and Banana. Salad Menu: Ambrosia Salad, Carrot & Celery Sticks and Muffin.