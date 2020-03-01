White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st – Roger Buchberger, 2nd Ben Jefferies and 3rd Harold Schneider.
Movie Monday: We will be watching “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer is assigned to a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness and decency from America’s most loved neighbor. Monday, March 9 at 1:15 p.m.
Supplies: Do you have medical supplies, blue pads or adult briefs that you need to get rid of? We can use them in our lending closet. Drop them off any time.
MCC Planetarium Show: Pioneer resources is offering a trip to the Muskegon Community College Planetarium on Monday, March 30. Give them a call today for details 231-220-2333.
Monday, March 2: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Exercise/Toning – 6:00 – 7:00.
Tuesday, March 3: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Pedicure by appt., Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00.
Wednesday, March 4: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:00-2:30.
Thursday, March 5: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, March 6: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, March 7: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, March 2: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Quirkle 10:00, Art w/Brad 10:00, Bingo 10:45, Canasta 1:00.
Tuesday, March 3: Mahjong 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, LCR Dice 10:00, Bridge 1-3, Euchre 1:00, Caregiver Support Group 1:30, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, March 4: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Quilting at the Center 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Ask a Nurse 10:00, Farkle 10:00, Mancala 1:00, Bridge 1:00, Tax Credits by Appt.
Thursday, March 5: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Poker 1:00, Mahjong 1:00, Zumba Strong 7:30.
Friday, March 6: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Cribbage 9:30, Kaffee 10:00, Drum Line 10:30, Zumba Strong 6:00.