White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street,
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st – Paul Maastricht, 2nd Jan Johnson and 3rd Don Sandel.
Scrapbook/Craft Day: On Saturday we will host a Scrapbook/Craft day. Bring your favorite project and join us from 10 a.m .– 10 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be provided. Cost is $20. Open to anyone! Please RSVP to 231-894-9493. Spread the word!
Education Program Explores Common Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s: The Alzheimer’s Association® developed this free 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s education program to help people recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others. Monday, March 23 @ 9:30.
School Bus Aid: Whitehall Public Schools is looking for a bus aid. It is 2.5 hours a day and a one on one with a student. If this is something you would be interested in please give them a call. 231-893-1060.
Monday, March 16: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Exercise/Toning – 6:00 – 7:00.
Tuesday, March 17: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Pedicure by appt., Hand & Foot Cards– 11:00 – 1:00.
Wednesday, March 18: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:00-2:30.
Thursday, March 19: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, March 20: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, March 21: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, March 16: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Quirkle 10:00, Art w/Brad 10:00, Bingo 10:45, Canasta 1:00, Parmenter Law by Appt. 2:00, Happy House Art w/Brad Youngstrom.
Tuesday, March 17: Mahjong 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, LCR Dice 10:00, Bridge 1-3, Euchre 1:00, Caregiver Support Group 1:30, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, March 18: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Quilting at the Center 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Ask a Nurse 10:00, Farkle 10:00, Mancala 1:00, Drum Line 1:15, Tax Credits by Appt.
Thursday, March 19: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, HBC 1:00, Poker 1:00, Mahjong 1:00, Zumba Strong 7:30.
Friday, March 20: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Cribbage 9:30, Kaffee 10:00, Drum Line 10:30, Zumba Strong 6:00.