White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st – Jan Johnson, 2nd Jerry Cox and 3rd Ben Jefferies.
Closing: Because of the coronavirus the Senior Center is closing, please call 231-894-9493 to check when we will reopen.
Help: There are several places that you can get help with any of your needs this next few weeks. Ferry Memorial Church 231-894-9415 or City of Montague 231-893-1555.
Puzzles & Books: If you need to borrow puzzles or books please leave me a message and I will set up a time for you to get those!
AARP Tax Services: All services have been suspended.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
The Oceana County Council on Aging (OCCOA) is trying to do our part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses. The safety, health, and well-being of the seniors in Oceana County as well as our staff are our first priority, therefore, OCCOA is closing the Center and Our Friends House Adult Day Service to seniors, Monday, March 16 until April 6, 2020.