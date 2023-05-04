Senior Resources of West Michigan, the area agency on aging for Muskegon, Oceana, and Ottawa counties, has launched its redesigned website to better serve residents.
The website, www.seniorresourceswmi.org, includes an online referral form so that anyone seeking services or making a referral for services can do so at their own convenience. The site also features information on the MI Choice Waiver and Primary Care at Home programs, caregiver support, and other care options. Information on other services, such as the Michigan Medicare Assistance Program, Long Term Care Ombudsman, Medical Loan Closet and other resources are also included.
“Our new website makes it easier to find out about our services,” CEO Pam Curtis said. “We hope the referral form will allow people to provide us with information at their convenience – even after our business hours. The website provides great information about our programs, which can be instrumental in helping older adults stay in their own homes – which is our goal.”
The MI Choice Waiver program allows individuals requiring a higher level of care to receive that care in their or a family member's home or a community-based residence of their choice. MI Choice Waiver participants have supports coordinators who will assess the needs and help coordinate the care that is needed, which can include adult day care, personal hygiene care, home delivered meals, respite care, medication management, and more.
“These services can also be paired with our Primary Care at Home program to help with social and health care needs,” Curtis noted. “If you are home limited, we have brought back the house call - our medical staff will come to you for your appointments.” Learn more about Primary Care at Home by calling 231-737-4041.
For more information about other Senior Resources programs, or to make a referral, call 231-733-3585 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., email contactoptions@seniorresourceswmi.org, or visit www.seniorresourceswmi.org at any time.
Senior Resources has served Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties for more than 45 years. As an Area Agency on Aging, it serves as a regional planning agency for older adult services and as a focal point for information on long term care and aging resources, linkage to care assessment and coordination services, counseling on Medicare and Medicaid and as an advocate agency for the elderly and disabled. Senior Resources is also a designated agent for the Department of Community Health’s MI Choice Waiver program and serves as the grants administrator for Muskegon County Senior Millage funds.