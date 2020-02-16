White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st – Paul Maastricht, 2nd Prosch and 3rd Peg Hall.
Exercise: Monday nights is our exercise and toning class 6 – 7 p.m. Stop in and check it out!
Golf Outing: Now is the time to start thinking of our annual golf outing. We are looking for people to serve on the committee. Give me a call today for details.
Board Meeting: Our monthly board meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 8 am. Come and meet our new board members, the public is always welcome.
Monday, Feb. 17: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Exercise/Toning – 6:00 – 7:00.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Board Meeting – 8:00, Pedicure by appt., Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:00-2:30.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, Feb. 21: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, Feb. 22: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Feb. 17: CLOSED
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Mahjong 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, LCR Dice 10:00, Caregiver Support Group 10:00, Patriot Sing-a-Long 11:30, Bridge 1-3, Euchre 1:00, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Quilting at the Center 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Ask a Nurse 10:00, Farkle 10:00, Mancala 1:00, Bridge 1:00, Drum Line 1:15.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Poker 1:00, Mahjong 1:00, HBC 1:00, Zumba Strong 7:30.
Friday, Feb. 21: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Cribbage 9:30, Kaffee 10:00, Drum Line 10:30, Bingo 10:45, Zumba Strong 6:00.