White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st – Sandy Wilson, 2nd Pam Proesch and 3rd Jerry.
Movie Monday: We will be watching “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer is assigned to a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness and decency from Americas most loved neighbor. Monday, March 9 at 1:15.
Hearing Tests: Beltone Hearing will be here on Wednesday, March 18 for hearing tests 9:30 -11:00.
Scrapbook/Craft Day: On Saturday we will host a Scrapbook/Craft day. Bring your favorite project and join us from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be provided. Cost is $20. Open to anyone! Please RSVP to 231-894-9493. Spread the word!
Monday, March 9: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Movie Monday - 1:15, Exercise/Toning – 6:00 – 7:00.
Tuesday, March 10: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Pedicure by appt., Hand & Foot Cards– 11:00 – 1:00.
Wednesday, March 11: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:00-2:30.
Thursday, March 12: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, March 13: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, March 14: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, March 9: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Quirkle 10:00, Art w/Brad 10:00, Bingo 10:45, Lunch with Sherrif Mast 12:00, Canasta 1:00.
Tuesday, March 10: Mahjong 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, LCR Dice 10:00, Bridge 1-3, Euchre 1:00, Caregiver Support Group 1:30, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, March 11: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Quilting at the Center 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Ask a Nurse 10:00, Farkle 10:00, Mancala 1:00, Drum Line 1:15, Tax Credits by Appt.
Thursday, March 12: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, HBC 1:00, Poker 1:00, Mahjong 1:00, Zumba Strong 7:30.
Friday, March 13: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Cribbage 9:30, Kaffee 10:00, Drum Line 10:30, Zumba Strong 6:00.