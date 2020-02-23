White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: 1st – Roger Buchberger, 2nd – Alice Hollister and 3rd – Don Sandel.
Movie Monday: On Monday, March 8, 1:15 p.m., will be watching “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer is assigned to a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness and decency from America’s most loved neighbor.
Monday, Feb 24: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00, Exercise/Toning – 6:00 – 7:00.
Tuesday, Feb 25: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45, Pedicure by appt., Hand & Foot – 11:00 – 1:00.
Wednesday, Feb 26: Coffee Circle – 8:00 – 9:45, Blood Pressure – 10:00-11:00, Bridge – 10:00-2:30.
Thursday, Feb 27: Coffee Circle – 8:00- 9:45, Pinochle 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30.
Friday, Feb 28: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Saturday, Feb 29: Coffee Circle – 8:00-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, Feb. 24: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Quirkle 10:00, Art w/Brad 10:00, Bingo 10:45, Blokus 1:00, Canasta 1:00.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Mahjong 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, LCR Dice 10:00, Caregiver Support Group 10:00, Bridge 1-3, Euchre 1:00, Board Meeting 1:30, Healthy Conversations 2:30, Zumba 6:00.
Wednesday, Feb. 26: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Quilting at the Center 9:00, Kaffee 10:00, Ask a Nurse 10:00, Beltone 10:00, Farkle 10:00, Mancala 1:00, Bridge 1:00, String a Longs Ukulele 1:30, Tax Credits by Appt.
Thursday, Feb. 27: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Blood Pressure 10:45, Poker 1:00, Mahjong 1:00, HBC 1:00, Zumba Strong 7:30.
Friday, Feb. 28: Fitness @ Hesperia 9:00, Cribbage 9:30, Kaffee 10:00, Drum Line 10:30, Bingo 10:45, Zumba Strong 6:00.