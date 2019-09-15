MUSKEGON – Serita Crowley, from the Grand Rapids band Serita’s Black Rose, is a self-professed “Funkateer.”
Her mix of funk, rock, blues, neo-soul, and Americana creates “feel good music” that everyone can enjoy. Mark your calendar to listen to the talents of Serita’s Black Rose.
The event will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Hackley Public Library, 316 W. Webster Ave.
This performance is free to the public and recommended for all ages. This free program is brought through the generosity of the Friends of Hackley Library.
For more information, please contact Hackley Public Library, at Reference: 231-722-8011, Circulation: 231-722-8000, askus@hackleylibrary.org, or @hackleyref.