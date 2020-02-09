MONTAGUE – Montague and Whitehall citizens aged 60 and older are now able to take advantage of senior programming activities free of charge at the White Lake Area Community Education (WLACE) community center in Whitehall.
The city councils of both municipalities and leaders of Whitehall Township passed resolutions to use the Senior Millage granted to their jurisdictions by the Muskegon County Commission to deliver the activities at no cost to seniors residing in the area.
“We’re already getting positive feedback about the new senior programs for the White Lake area; several folks have stopped by the office to share their enthusiasm for the offerings,” said Montague City Manager Jeff Auch.
Auch added, “In addition to walking at the community center, other programs that seniors can look forward to accessing include pickleball, yoga, sewing, art, law, and various health and exercise options.”
Whitehall City Manager Scott Huebler said, “We are grateful for the county reaching out to the local communities that will allow us to expand services to our White lake seniors.”
Whitehall Township Supervisor Charles Schmitigal said the township board approved transferring its share of the Senior Millage to community education to provide free services to the 486 senior citizens in the township.
"For $16 a senior citizen (senior millage funds) we can't do anything better for individuals," he said.
Auch said that he expects the Senior Millage funds to be transferred from the county within the next few weeks.
As the program rolls out, seniors may feel free to stop by the community center located at 541 E. Slocum, in Whitehall to review opportunities and get registered. They can also call WLACE at 231-893-0515 for more information.
Senior Resources seeks funding proposals for services to older adults
MUSKEGON COUNTY - Senior Resources of West Michigan, the grants administrator of the Muskegon County Senior Millage, is seeking proposals to provide services and activities to the aging through the senior millage.
Funding is available to organizations which provide services to persons 60 years of age and older within the service area of Muskegon County. Interested parties may obtain specifics on how to submit a letter of intent, along with service and activity standards at: www.seniorresourceswmi.org/muskegon-county-senior-millage. Proposals may be written for a variety of services and activities for older adults including, but not limited to social, legal, health, housing, educational, emotional, nutritional, recreational, or mobility services.
Letters of intent are due no later than March 6, 2020 by 3 p.m.
Applying organizations must have the ability and willingness to provide monthly demographic reports, including, but not limited to Muskegon County zip code and township codes, and monthly financial status reports for millage-funded services.
The funding requests are for one year, renewable for two additional years, upon successful evaluations. For more information, contact: Karla Betten, Grants Manager, Senior Resources of West Michigan, 560 Seminole Road, Muskegon, MI 49444; (231)733-3593 or email RFP@seniorresourceswmi.org.
Senior Resources is the grants administrator for the Muskegon County Senior Millage. Senior Resources has served Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties for more than 40 years. As an Area Agency on Aging it serves as a regional planning agency for older adult services and as a focal point for information on long term care and aging resources, linkage to care assessment and coordination services, counseling on Medicare and Medicaid, and as an advocate agency for the elderly and disabled. Senior Resources is also a designated agent for the Department of Community Health’s MI Choice (Medicaid Waiver) program.