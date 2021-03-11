Time to let your Irish shine everyone and feel accomplished.
It’s the first annual “Shake Your Shamrocks 5K” (approximately 3 miles) in the City of Montague.
Jeff Auch, city manager, City of Montague said, “Please be sure to join-in this socially-distanced activity on your own. You can run, walk, use a stroller, skate board, scooter or wheel chair. Chart your course outdoors or indoors. Do it all at once or over several days between March 10-20. You’re on your own.”
Upon completion of the “Shake Your Shamrocks 5K” participants are asked to call 231-332-6755 or e-mail clerk@cityofmontague.org; mail to: clerk@cityofmontague.org; and provide the correct spelling of their name and an e-mail address. There is no fee involved and the City of Montague will e-mail participants a certificate of completion that they may print off or show off on their social media.