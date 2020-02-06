The White River Rock Club's Children's Shark Teeth & Fossils workshop will be held Saturday, February 22, at 10:00 a.m., at the White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive.
Once again, the club is fortunate to have Glenn Gustafson bring his impressive Sharks Teeth collection to share. He will show different shark teeth including his collection of giant megalodon teeth. He will also talkl about some of his adventures in searching for shark's teeth.
Children will be making their own fossils and will be talking about what a fossil is, who studies fossils and the different types of fossils. There will be lots of fossils for the children to see.
The club will limit the number of kids to 20 so sign up early. Sign up at www.whiteriverrockgemandmineral.org/workshops.html Those who have signed up at the last workshop are all set.
Another family activity is coming up. White River Rock Club will be taking a spring field trip, April 24-26, to some of its best rock hunting spots in the Traverse City, Petoskey, and Charlevoix area. Families can join for a day, or camp or hotel for the whole weekend. Whatever works into their schedule?
Membership to the rock club is required to attend field trips but it is reasonable at $25.00 per family for the year. Check out the website for more details or just ask. The club also has other field trips planned for the year.
www.whiteriverrockgemandmineral.org/uploads/1/1/8/4/118447372/2020_membership_form.pdf