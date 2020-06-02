SHELBY – Each year the Shelby Rotary Club invests in our future leaders by funding scholarships for continuing the education of several graduating seniors from Shelby High School.
When asked how the scholarship committee chooses the recipients, the Shelby Rotary Club President Tiffany Haight explained, “Rotarians are leaders who take an active role in their communities while greatly enriching their personal and professional lives. We look for well-rounded students who have already begun making a difference in the communities where they live.”
Haight added, “We hope these students will continue to be active in their communities, wherever their lives take them and will eventually join a Rotary Club to pay forward to others through this great organization.”
This year’s recipients of a two year, $500/year scholarship ($1,000 total) and their Major field / future career focus are as follows:
Alvaro Avilez, Technical – Welding
Alyssa Patterson, Business – Lawyer
Angela Ortiz, Social Sciences - Child Psychologist/Nonprofit Administration
Bryon Burmeister, Education – Elementary Teacher
David Barranco Calixto, Mathematics\Statistics – Financing
Ethan Sill, Technical - Mechanical Engineer
Ian Purvis, Physical / Life Sciences – Veterinarian
Isabelle Knoth, Health and Medical – Audiology
Jarrett Furman, Business – International Marketing Manager
Madison Hawk, Performing Arts - Musical Theatre
Sharon Josephson, Health and Medical - Physician's Assistant
Join us in congratulating the above scholarship recipients not only on receiving this scholarship, but on successful completion of high school.
Even when their senior year changed significantly with face to face classes being cut short, the 2020 graduating class followed through with everything they needed to accomplish to graduate.
Haight commented, “We wish all of the Shelby High School’s graduating seniors success in their continuing education and future careers.”
Rotary is an organization of successful professionals who abide by The Four Way Test of the things we think, say or do: 1. Is it the TRUTH? 2. Is it FAIR to all concerned? 3. Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS? 4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?
For more information on how you can join this group of local leaders, you can contact us on Facebook or email Danielle Siegel at danielle@oceanafoundation.org.