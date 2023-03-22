Shelby State Bank has announced the retirement of Patricia Lanning.
After 23 years in banking, Shelby State Bank’s Patricia Lanning, CSR in Montague, is retiring. Patricia has faithfully served as a Customer Service Representative in the Montague office since 2017. After a long and successful career in banking, Patricia is looking forward to spending time with family and friends.
Customers and friends are encouraged to stop by the Montague office (4555 Dowling Street) Apr. 7 to say thank you to Lanning for the many years of service to the Montague community.
“Patti has had a strong following with customers and has always placed a great deal of emphasis on the exceptional service to the customer,” said Mishelle Comstock, President and CEO. “Her peers recognized her recently as the Employee of the Month for her exceptional service to customers as well as her co-workers. We wish her all the best in this next chapter.”