Mishelle M. Comstock, President & Chief Executive Officer of Shelby State Bank is pleased to announce the hires of Clarissa Moon as Branch Manager of the Montague office and Trisha Fillips as Branch Manager of the Hart office.
Moon joins Shelby State Bank as Branch Manager of the Montague office with 22 years of experience in the financial industry. Clarissa recently moved to the area from Idaho where she was a Branch Manager for Bankcda. Clarissa has extensive knowledge in the daily operations of the branch and fraud resolution. Clarissa has also been highly successful in building customer relationships along with coaching and mentoring her staff. When Clarissa was asked about her decision to join Shelby State Bank, she replied, “I am excited to be joining the Shelby State Bank team as I have a passion for mentoring individuals and helping them reach their full potential. I have worked for several financial institutions, but I am always drawn back to local community banks. The impact they have on the community they serve radiates through their employees and instills a sense of pride.”
Fillips joins the management team as Branch Manager of the Hart Office of Shelby State Bank with 8 years of banking experience from front line work to branch management. Trisha earned her associate degree from Muskegon Community College and has extensive volunteer experience with Kids Food Basket, United Way of the Lakeshore, Muskegon Heights DDA Board, Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, and Reaching New Muskegon Heights Board. When asked about her move to Shelby State Bank, Trisha replied, “Shelby State Bank is committed to developing the communities we serve which is something I am very passionate about.”
“We are fortunate to have two strong additions to our management team,” commented Comstock. “Their experience fits nicely with our existing staff, and we look forward to their contributions to their respective branches and the overall organization.”