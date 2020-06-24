Shelby State Bank has announced the promotion of four deserving individuals following the June meeting of the SSB Board of Directors.
Mary McDonald was promoted to Branch Manager of the Fruitport office. McDonald began her career as a part-time teller and progressed through Customer Service and Lobby Supervisor functions prior to this promotion. Her focus is on establishing strong banking relationships and ensuring exceptional service to Fruitport area customers.
Joanne Stoneburner was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager of the North Muskegon office and Mortgage Originator for the greater Muskegon County area. Stoneburner’s reputation is built on attention to detail and timely service. Her industry experience with other banks has enabled her to contribute rapidly to the bank’s success.
Michelle Bauer continues as Branch Manager of the North Muskegon office with mortgage lending as a secondary responsibility. Bauer joined SSB in 2016 with over 30 years of banking experience in a wide range of lending and operational departments. Bauer will focus on continuing the bank’s growth in North Muskegon, Fruitport, and the rest of Muskegon County.
Kayla Dennert was promoted to Vice President/Commercial Lender. Dennert joined the bank in 2008 as a seasonal teller while in college and has worked her way through Loan Review, Credit Analyst and Commercial Loan positions during her career. She manages a sizable commercial loan portfolio in Oceana County and beyond and is very active in the community.
Shelby State Bank, established in 1931, operates 10 offices in Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo, Mason and Manistee Counties. Each office provides access to deposit accounts, personal and home lending, and commercial banking and lending services. For more information, visit www.shelbybank.com, www.facebook.com/shelbystatebank, or call (231) 861-2123