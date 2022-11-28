Three local women have earned promotions within Shelby State Bank, the company announced Monday.
Joanne Stoneburner has been promoted to the position of Branch Officer of the bank’s Montague office. Joanne has been in banking since 2001, serving in various roles from teller to mortgage lending. Most recently, Joanne served as a Mortgage Loan Officer after serving as the Assistant Branch Manager in Shelby State Bank’s Muskegon office. Joanne is a member of the Muskegon Rotary, North Muskegon Elementary PTO board member, and is a regular volunteer at the Kids Food Basket in Muskegon.
Jennifer Geisler has been promoted to the position of Branch Manager in the Hesperia Office. Jennifer recently served Shelby State Bank as Assistant Branch Manager in the Whitehall office. Jennifer started her banking career in 2006 and has served as a teller, trainer, and multiple management roles. She is involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore, Kids Food Basket of Muskegon, and Habitat for Humanity.
Miriam Zuniga Reyna has been promoted to the position of Consumer Loan Officer of Shelby State Bank. Miriam recently served as the Branch Officer of the Hesperia Office. Miriam began her career with the bank as a seasonal teller in 2016 and has continuously advanced since that time. Prior to Miriam serving as the Branch Manager of the Hesperia office and the Assistant Branch Manager in Whitehall, she served in the lending department of Shelby State Bank.
“We are thrilled to have these women filling such important roles,” said Mishelle Comstock, President and CEO of Shelby State Bank. “Each of them is a perfect fit with our ‘people first’ culture and thoroughly committed to our customers.”