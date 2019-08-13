Oceana County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in solving an incident of a stolen dog.
On Saturday, August 10, at about 3:36 a red miniature Pinscher was stolen from a vehicle while parked Walkerville Family Dollar at 351 E. Main St. in Walkerville.
An Oceana County Deputy responded and spoke with the victim and witnesses. They told the deputy that while the victim was parked there a newer looking black 4-door pickup occupied by two men pulled up and one of the men got out and reached in the victim’s vehicle, grabbed the dog and got in their vehicle and drove away. The vehicle was last seen leaving north on 176th Ave.
This is a valuable young dog is reportedly worth $2,500.
Anyone with information on the stolen dog, please call the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 873-2121.