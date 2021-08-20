The Oceana County Sheriff's Office seeks assistance in any information as to the where-a-bouts of a LaVern M. Darke., He is a 5-foot-10-inch white male, 48 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to drive a rusty 2007 Black Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Darke was last in contact with his family two weeks ago and they are very worried about him. If anyone has any information about him can you please contact the Oceana County Sheriff's Office at 873-2121.
Sheriff's office seeks info on missing man
John Cavanagh
