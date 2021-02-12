Date opened: The store opened in 1946, we’re celebrating 75 years in business.
Number of staff: We employee 10, two of which are my husband Jeff and I.
Hours: We will be going back to our regular hours in March. Mon-Fri 7am to 6pm. Sat. 7am-5pm and Sunday 9am-3pm.
What you offer: Besides our full retail store we mix paint, cut keys, glass and pipe, We have window and screen repair.
Where can people see your work? We are located at 115 E. Colby downtown.
What is it like to serve our community in this business capacity? We like to pride ourselves for our customer service. Not only helping our customers find what they need we will carry things to your car, fix lamps, change batteries and the list goes on.
How has our community responded to your business? We have come to know so many people over the years, it’s great when you can call everyone by name.
How has becoming a business owner allowed you to be more involved in our community? We belong to the Chamber and try to help with as many projects as we can.
What is your favorite thing about the White Lake Area? We pride ourselves as a small business that we can be a part of the White Lake area, many of our customers come in to tell us when they are leaving for the winter and come see us when they return. Some come in for coffee and just to talk and laugh.
Why is it important to shop small and local? It’s important to shop local and support our business. We support church events, school sports and events. We have even gone back to the store after being closed for the evening because someone had an emergency, you don’t get that at the big box.
Final thoughts? We offer Ship to store, go on lone place your order and it will be ship FREE to our store for your pick-up. If we do not have what you’re looking for in the store, we can order it for you from our warehouse. We order on Tuesdays and it will be here on Thursday, now that’s quick.