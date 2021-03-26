Q&A answered by Office Manager, Amy Johnson
Owners Dan Wilson & Kyle Johnson
Shoreline Restoration & Construction
9516 US 31 Business
Montague
231-760-3454
Date opened: Our Montague office opened up in January 2021. We’re celebrating seven years in business.
Number of staff: We currently have fifteen employees and will be adding additional employees as we continue to grow.
Hours: We’re open Monday-Friday from 8AM to 5PM. We have 24/7 restoration services.
What you offer: We offer full service general contracting services, which include roofing, windows, siding, bathroom remodel and kitchen remodel. We have also built homes from the ground up. We specialize in insurance claims: water, fire, wind and mold damage.What is it like to serve our community: We take pride in offering great customer service for our community. Word of mouth marketing and returning customers make up a large percentage of our business.
How has community responded to your business: Dan and Kyle grew up and are also raising their families here, so they have had support and contacts in the area for many years. The response has been amazing!
How has becoming a business owner allowed… We belong to the White Lake Area Chamber and Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. By remaining in the area, it is enabling us to have many opportunities to give back.
Favorite thing….We are fortunate to live in an area that offers the charm of small town living along with the availability of city perks. The offering of recreation for all seasons is an additional part of the appeal to the White Lake Area.
Why is it important to shop small? It’s important to shop local and support our business. We support school sports, church events, and local events.