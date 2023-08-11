WHITEHALL — Whitehall’s Shoreline Elementary School has had an outdoor garden since 2011 so students can learn more about where their food comes from. This school year, they’ll have even more access to the concept.
That’s because a new ‘hoop house’, also known as a polytunnel, has been assembled at the school, the result of a small portion of the $320,000 Creating Healthy Schools grant awarded to the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District last year, which includes Whitehall, Montague and Reeths-Puffer schools. (Grant coordinator Dan Gorman said the ISD recently learned it was awarded the grant again for next year.) The small structure enables the school to plant and nurture produce beyond the typical growing season — a big boon to school kids, who aren’t in school when the harvest season normally comes.
Full plans for use of the hoop house haven’t been finalized, but district food literacy educator Lori Lundell, of North Muskegon’s Lundell Farms, said it’s likely part of the ground will be used for growing plants while the remainder is used for instruction.
It’s all part of the ISD’s goal to get young children to have a healthier relationship with food. The grant funds a slew of programs under that umbrella.
“We’ve really been distanced from our food,” Lundell said. “I think it’s really important to get that back into the student’s minds and for them to understand where the food comes from and what good food is. A bag of Doritos may be the thing they want, but it may not be the best healthy thing for them.
“I like to reiterate with the students that all those foods do come from a farm somewhere. Someone put a seed in the ground to grow (the corn that went into) those Doritos. (That food is) not ideal, but at least it gives them that connection in their minds that says, ‘All of our food is coming from a farm.’”
“We have students for 13 years and we feed them two meals a day,” Gorman added. “We should be able to influence the outcome of how healthy they are.”
By getting kids involved in the process of growing food, as in the Shoreline garden or soon in the hoop house, Gorman believes, it makes kids more likely to be open to trying something. The Shoreline garden can grow cucumbers and peppers, with students’ assistance, and even if the vegetables that show up later aren’t necessarily always from the garden, they’ll know what went into their production.
As part of that healthier relationship with food, district personnel have worked to include kids’ voices in the process of what is served to them in the cafeteria. Obviously children cannot be expected to have the expertise of Gorman or Lundell or Whitehall schools food service coordinator Jon Habetler, but they can offer input the experts can use to adjust how their food is prepared.
“(You’ll hear,) ‘Oh, it’s gross,’’’ Habetler said. “Well, (we’ll ask them to) explain that. How is it gross? Is it a texture thing? Is it missing something? Is it too much of a flavor profile, or not enough?...For the most part, it’s a good way for us to interact with them. When they have stuff later on that they want to talk about in terms of food, that avenue has already been opened once.”
That expands to the high school and the Career Tech Center, which have units revolving around devising ways to prepare foods kids traditionally may not like in new and engaging ways so that they’ll be willing to give it a shot.
“You’re not going to kids and saying, ‘You should eat this. It’s good for you. You should like it and it’s healthy,’” Gorman said. “We’re going to kids and saying, ‘Make something that kids will like and fits our guidelines that they’ll enjoy.’”
Lynn DeVlieg is the food literacy program coordinator for Whitehall and started the Shoreline garden back in ‘11; she works with Gorman on grant applications, with Gorman describing himself as “an out-of-control idea guy” while DeVlieg is good at honing in on the specifics of what grant administrators are looking for when they determine recipients. The garden includes several crops, among them a sizable grapevine that envelops the fencing. DeVlieg said kids have been known to pluck grapes right off the vine during recess.
“Our whole structure is utilized as a farm-to-school concept which is, classroom, cafeteria, community,” DeVlieg said. “Using those three avenues of engagement for students, we plant out here. This is also a classroom. It is our outdoor classroom. When students are out here, they understand it’s not recess, it’s an active learning time and their brains need to be engaged. They are really responsive to it.”
A recent unit involved going over a vegetable soup recipe and noting how different ingredients are grown in different ways. For instance, a carrot is a root vegetable, while beans are seeds and lettuce is a leaf.
“We take it right out to the garden,” Lundell said. “We plant the items. We get in the garden. We get to haul compost. The kids are using a wheelbarrow and shovels and all the cool things they get to do in the garden and enjoy that. They can see, then, those seeds start to grow, and then, in the end, harvest (them). We’re hoping to be able to have more of that whole process with these students now with the hoop house.”
Food service personnel credited Shoreline principal Beth Whaley as “a great partner” in the pursuit of this education. Whaley pointed to the mental health benefits for kids who can spend some instruction time outside as one of the chief draws of the new hoop house.
“It’ll teach our kiddos to not just help our bodies be healthy, but also how we can have a healthy Earth,” Whaley said. “It’s kind of a stewardship topic as well.”
It’s a multifaceted field of study for school students, and the hoop house is just the latest way to boost it.
“This hoop house and the beautiful school garden that has been established is just another great way to help bring all that around to the kids and let them know where their food comes from and what’s good,” Lundell said.