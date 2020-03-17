On Monday, March 16, the Dollar General headquarters in Tennessee released a press release to the media stating that stores nationwide will now be closing up shop an hour early each evening.
“All stores plan to close one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, as well as for their health and wellbeing. Stores will continue to maintain current opening hours.”
In addition to closing up early, the chain of stores will be having a dedicated shopping period for seniors. This shopping period will take place during the first hour of business each day.
“Beginning tomorrow, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“In keeping with the company’s mission of serving others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods.”
CEO Todd Vasos released the following statement, “In keeping with our mission and our ongoing commitment to serve our communities, we are dedicating the first hour of each day to seniors. We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices.
“During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities. We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”
There are two stores located in the White Lake Area, and one in nearby Rothbury. Assistant manager Desi Strait, Dollar General on Colby Street in Whitehall, confirmed that the store will begin closing their doors to customers around 8 p.m.
She said the store does plan to offer an exclusive shopping period to seniors in the morning. However, she said the details for how to implement it were still unknown to her.
A representative from the Dollar General on Whitehall Road could not be reached for comment. However, the hours of operation posted to the company's website is listed as 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., the same as the Colby Street store.
In Rothbury, the staff at the store would neither confirm or deny they would be opening or closing early, or offer a senior shopping hour in the morning. The Dollar General website does not list hours for this store, but doing a Google search shows that normal business hours are between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.