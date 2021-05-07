MONTAGUE – Six Montague DECA students were selected to participate in the International Career Development Conference (ICDC) , an event that in years past brings students across the country.
This year, the conference was virtual, allowing students to participate after its cancellation last year.
These six students in DECA, a leadership and business centered organization for students, earned their spot in the ICDC by leading different projects at the school, showcasing them at the state level, and receiving honors and awards.
In March, seniors Christopher Kessler and Luke Booth received DECA Glass, the highest possible honors at the state competition. These two students were project managers for a shoe drive fundraiser in the White Lake area.
Senior Sheldin Beishuizen and junior Madelyn Meacham also competed at ICDC for a Chapter Awards Project, which highlights the events and activities of Montague’s DECA Chapter.
according to DECA advisor and teacher Theresa Anderson, seniors Ben Kanaar and Carson Tank run the school store at Montague and competed in School Based Enterprise. These two students wrote and presented on the operations of the school store and shared innovations that they made in regard to COVID-19.
“Being a school manager and competing at ICDC has helped me develop marketing and leadership skills that will help guide me in my future career. I hope DECA serves as a launchpad for my success.” Said Tank.
In years past, the ICDC has been an event in which students who are competing can travel. Each year the conference is held in a different location across the United States. This year, like many others, the event was virtual.
Students that competed only had one chance to record and upload their presentations according to Anderson, which was a challenge.
“It was live, in a sense.” She said. “If you messed up, it didn’t matter. You just had to go with the flow and continue presenting.”
Although the students were not able to travel this year to compete with their projects, they represented Montague well, according to Anderson.