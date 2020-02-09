MUSKEGON – Muskegon Rescue Mission’s sixth annual ForeShore Adventure Run presented by Huntington Bank will be held on Saturday, May 16 with a new and fun course layout.
The ForeShore Adventure Run (foreshore.org) supports Muskegon Rescue Mission’s homeless shelters and food pantries. Participants can look forward to conquering the 5K course, which features over 20 obstacles to crawl through, swing across and climb over along Pere Marquette Beach.
The route on the course is changing, in part, because of beach erosion from high water level and strong wave action from storms.
“Over the years, participants have requested a variety of terrains and we have provided a new course layout with just that,” said Dan Skoglund, executive director of Muskegon Rescue Mission, “Runners will take on a very similar course with multiple terrains and a visit to a nearby park.”
Registration is $45 through April 30. Your registration will provide 23 meals to the homeless and hungry in West Michigan. Signing up is simple — visit ForeShore.org and click on Event Registration at the top of the page. Reserve your spot now, check out the new course, and run to help others overcome life’s obstacles.