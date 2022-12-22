White Lake area resident Claire Schlaff takes great pains to emphasize that her Small Town Cancer Project, which recently went live at the website smalltowncancerproject.com, is not a scientific study of cancer diagnoses in the area that may or may not stem from past chemical contamination by industries that operated around White Lake during the 1950s through the 1990s.
For various reasons, the most important of which is that there was no control group to base her findings on, the project does not rise to the level of a scientific study. She said in her report that a study in Italy, where researchers meticulously studied residents who lived within certain distances of a facility working with carcinogens, would have been a good example had she gone down that path.
However, she does think the information gathered might be useful to those affected — and by those curious.
“I believed that if we didn’t do this we wouldn’t learn anything from it,” Schlaff said. “We did it and I believe we did learn something. I learned about connecting the dots between industrial pollution and cancer.”
Schlaff was inspired to begin data collection after her son Doug passed away from cancer in 2008, at age 35. Doug’s widow, Polly, started a Facebook group called Cancer in White Lake two months later, intended to gather information, and the response was so overwhelming the women decided to survey area residents past and present to record their experiences with cancer. The duo were only further determined to move on their plan after Polly’s brother-in-law, another area native, was diagnosed with cancer shortly thereafter.
She had plenty of help along the way from local people like Tanya Cabala, leader of the White Lake Public Advisory Council; Vicki Webster, then of the county health department; and Dr. Jean Chang, county epidemiologist, among others, who are thanked in the report.
Information gathering lasted from 2009-13, during which time Claire combed public death records in the county to find mentions of cancer and then used library resources to find next of kin she could contact for more information.
“People wanted to tell their stories, and often they gave names of other people in their family and their neighborhood who had had cancer,” Schlaff said.
Official local and state cancer statistics, based on Montague and Whitehall area zip codes, were not showing alarming rates of cancer among residents past and present, so the local health department was not able to garner state resources to analyze the data collected by this cancer-mapping project. Schlaff expressed her respect for the people that do the hard work of recording and publishing cancer statistics. By necessity, they must use the cancer patient’s address at the time of diagnosis in their reporting. For this cancer-mapping project, people reported all of their White Lake area addresses, and people that had moved away from the area prior to diagnosis were included.
This added to the complexity of attempting to do any scientific analysis of the data — another reason she is uncomfortable with the idea of anyone viewing her findings as scientific. Self-reported surveys with no control group cannot be called that.
She did, however, feel she owed it to the people who participated to compile a report of her findings, hence the website.
“There’s a table that lists all of the cancers of those that participated, organized into 21 cancer groups, and those who participated will be able to see that they were counted and will be able to see how many other participants had the same type of cancer,” Schlaff said.
While Schlaff does not have the tools to prove anything regarding her findings, she did say of her introductory letter, which is directed to participants in her survey, “As I have listened to your stories about your experiences with the industrial pollution of our community’s past, I have come to feel certain that, although not all of the cancers that you reported were caused by industrial exposures, some of them were.”
“I wouldn’t encourage anyone to try to find answers about links from industrial pollution to cancer by doing a self-reporting survey,” Schlaff said. “A retrospective survey is not the best method for connecting the dots between environmental exposures and cancer. Better methods would be case-control studies or longitudinal studies that include biomonitoring (checking for evidence of carcinogens in blood samples).
“You can’t just look at cancer statistics and assume people lived at the same address as when they were diagnosed as when their onset would have been. You also can’t assume that your cancer came from one exposure. You might have been exposed throughout your life. You might have been a smoker. There are all sorts of possibilities. I worked hard through the report to avoid bias when looking at addresses of our participants, some of whom had lived at multiple addresses.”
Schlaff hopes the information gathered will be useful to those involved in the survey — and perhaps that lessons learned might be considered by health officials seeking to work on cancer prevention.