MUSKEGON COUNTY - Senior Resources of West Michigan, the administrator of the Muskegon County Senior Millage, is seeking proposals to provide snow removal services to the aging through the senior millage.
Funding is available to organizations which will provide services to persons 60 years of age and older within the service area of Muskegon County. Interested parties may obtain specifics to submit a proposal at: www.seniorresourceswmi.org/muskegon-county-senior-millage.
Proposals documents are due no later than September 27, 2019 by 3 p.m.
Applying organizations must have the ability and willingness to provide monthly demographic reports, including, but not limited to Muskegon County zip code and township codes, and monthly financial status reports for millage-funded services.
The funding request is for one year. For more information, contact: Karla Betten, Senior Resources of West Michigan, 560 Seminole Road, Muskegon, MI 49444; 231-733-3519 or email RFP@seniorresourceswmi.org.
Senior Resources has served Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties for more than 40 years. As an Area Agency on Aging it serves as a regional planning agency for older adult services and as a focal point for information on long term care and aging resources, linkage to care assessment and coordination services, counseling on Medicare and Medicaid and as an advocate agency for the elderly and disabled. Senior Resources is also a designated agent for the Department of Community Health’s MI Choice (Medicaid Waiver) program, and is the administrator of Muskegon County Senior Millage funds.