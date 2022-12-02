A proposed solar farm in White River Twp. will be the subject of a public information meeting at Montague High School Thursday, Dec. 8. The meeting will begin with an open house at 4:30 p.m. before a more formal presentation starts at 6:30.
National Grid Renewables, a company based in Minnesota that has built many solar farms throughout the Midwest, sent a letter to township residents last month inviting them to the meeting, which will include company representatives. The Beacon obtained a copy of the letter.
The letter stated that construction on the solar farm, if approved, would begin as early as 2024, with projected completion by the end of 2025. The project "intends to interconnect to the International Transmission Company's 138 kV line Du Pont - Cobb located within the proposed project footprint," the letter reads in part.
Amber Miller, a senior permitting specialist for National Grid Renewables, said the lengthy lead time is due to many logistical bars that need to be cleared before construction can even begin. Miller said the company prefers to hold these meetings before the process gets too far down the line so that nearby residents are aware of what's happening.
"The solar energy system is a special use, so it has to get approval," Miller said. "If we meet all the core requirements spelled out in the zoning ordinance, the planning commission would take a vote after a public hearing. A public hearing is not scheduled at this time because they're still reviewing the application to determine its completeness."
The solar farm would replace retired solar and wind projects from around the area - Miller said in her experience, a solar farm can be expected to last 20 to 25 years before requiring extensive maintenance or being decommissioned -
Miller said she hopes a public hearing to determine approval on the project can take place in January. The company has submitted an application to White River Twp. and has had preliminary discussions with the Muskegon County Water Resources Commission.
"It was not very in-depth at this point," commissioner Brenda Moore said in a statement. "We cannot have panels placed in any drain easement. We also asked questions about thermal pollution from rain running off the panels and into the Pierson Drain. I expect they will address that when we conduct their storm water management review."
Miller said in addition to preliminary discussions with the county water resource commission, the company has also been in touch with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) as well as looking into potential environmental concerns. As an example of how many hurdles a project like this needs to jump through, Miller noted that any trees that need to be removed for this project would require a survey be done to ensure no endangered bat species would be affected. Such a survey could only be done in June due to bats' hibernation patterns.
If the project moves forward, in-person location meetings with EGLE and a joint application to the EPA would follow, Miller said. Going over potential land-grading issues and checking in on areas that could be disturbed by the project are other steps that would be taken later if it is approved.
The application submitted to the township is "240 pages long or something crazy," Miller chuckled. "The site plan is 82 pages. It's a lot of information. It may take them a couple weeks to wade through everything and figure it out. We submitted it before Thanksgiving, so they're probably still trying to get through everything."
Indeed, township clerk Patti Sargent said the township is very much still looking over the application. The township has not taken a public position on the project yet.
"We're still trying to wrap our heads around it," Sargent said. "It looks like it will be very large and take up a lot of farmland and we'll have to see how it shakes out."
Sargent's comment about the land is instructive as White River Township is less than half the size of most townships, at only 15.9 square miles. Any solar farm would take up a decent portion of that land.
It is natural for projects like this to face pushback from residents that it may affect. Miller understands that, but laid out her case for approval.
"It's a form of clean energy," Miller said. "We have an agreement with First Solar, who manufactures panels in the U.S. We contribute significantly to the local tax base, which is typically a good thing, and we don't add additionall services. Construction can be inconvenient, as with any project, but once it's up and running, it produces no noise, odors or traffic. It's a pretty quiet neighbor.
"It's not considered permanent. We don't use concrete or foundations. The posts are driven in the ground and they can be pulled back out. When the project is done, it can be pulled back out and the soil rests. We use perennial plants that are native to the area, which allows the soil to rest and be utilized."