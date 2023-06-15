Electric Forest, the popular multi-genre music festival, is coming back to the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury June 22-25 with a lineup of jam bands and electronic music, but also multiple experiences within the festival including art installations, food vendors and a variety of lighting installations that set the mood for the entire weekend of events.
The event that becomes home to 50,000-plus people each year is organized by Madison House, Inc., an artist booking and management service. The festival, which started in 2011, is ready to return to West Michigan for another year.
“Electric Forest is known for bringing together a passionate group of fans known as the Forest Family, whose shared community spirit makes the festival a truly unique experience,” Alex Dunne, media relations and marketing consultant for ADPR, stated. “Electric Forest incorporates the natural beauty of the venue into carefully crafted art pieces and creatively themed environments, while colorful interactive characters and storylines blend with eclectic performing artists and musicians.”
Festival goers from all over the United States and the world flock to the forest to hear some of the most famous performers in the electronic music industry. The festival stages have been host to some of the largest names in the genre including the likes of Kygo, Bassnectar and Skrillex, but also String Cheese Incident, a Colorado-based jam band, who have played the festival since it started in 2011. SCI is known for their high-energy concerts or “incidents” and they will be performing two incidents at this year’s Electric Forest.
This year’s lineup is expected to be just as amazing as all the others beforehand, Dunne stated.
Headlining this year’s Electric Forest along with String Cheese Incident are:
Thursday: Odesza, Jamie XX and Sofi Tukker
Friday: Illenium, Gryffin, Lane 8 and Ganja White Night
Saturday: Zeds Dead, Chris Lake and Chromeo
Sunday: Above & Beyond, Rezz, Goose and Madeon
Along with the headlining acts, over 50 other acts will be performing throughout the festival weekend, alongside many curated events, daily yoga and a silent disco.
For those traveling to the festival, Michigan State Police Lt. John Fornier stated that there will be some traffic detours to be mindful of on U.S. 31 North and South.
“It’s coming to that time of year for people to get excited for that bum rush of traffic for Electric Forest,” Fornier said. “We ask people to be patient as festival attendees start coming up the U.S. 31 corridor into Oceana County. We suggest that, if you can, to avoid the whole quadrant of U.S. 31, Winston Road, M-20, that entire area.”
Fornier stated that festival signage will start on northbound U.S. 31 right when drivers leave Muskegon County, entering into Oceana County.
“Starting June 20, patrons of Electric Forest can start coming if they have purchased an early access pass. General admission campers can start parking on Thursday and we see the heaviest traffic that day. Electric Forest has secured the Lucky Lake Campground again this year and we will be directing campers into the giant field there just north of Winston Road.
“If people can’t avoid the area or if they live around the festival, we just ask for everyone to pay attention to the signage. The detours are pretty self-explanatory.”
As festival goers are getting ready to travel to Rothbury for this year’s Electric Forest, Dunne stated that attendees need to be aware of what the expected rules and regulations are for entering the festival grounds and for parking.
“A complete list of rules, prohibited items, guidelines, tips, resources, and important things to know before you go can be found at electricforest.com/rules-resources/,” she said. “Wristbands are sold out for Electric Forest 2023, but folks looking to purchase tickets should check the official wristband exchange at electricforest.com/pass-types/.
“There is a day parking lot available for those not intending to camp. The day parking lot closes one hour after music ends each night. There are multiple arrival options. For those who have purchased Tuesday early arrival passes, they can begin arriving at noon on Tuesday, Wednesday early arrival begins at noon on Wednesday, and general admission wristbands gain access to the campgrounds on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. The general admission campgrounds close at 4 p.m. Monday.
“With its astonishing and unparalleled integration of music, art, and community, Electric Forest delivers, ‘The ultimate festival experience,’” Dunne said. “From the carefully curated musical lineup, to the jaw-dropping art and characters of The Forest, to the festival’s unprecedented participatory spirit, to the site’s incomparable features and amenities, Electric Forest creates a vibe so thick with camaraderie and freedom, it must be experienced to be appreciated.”