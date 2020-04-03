WHITEHALL – During uncertain times, Whitehall District Schools has given its taxpayers some good news.
Because the taxable value growth in the district has grown more than anticipated the district is calling in a portion of the bonds approved by voters in 2010 to make improvements to the football stadium, build new baseball and softball fields and tennis courts, to replace the roof at Shoreline Elementary School and make drive and parking improvements to the White Lake Community Center, Whitehall Middle School and Whitehall High School.
The action to call in the bonds is expected to save the district and taxpayers $225,000 on the bonds purchased for the $11.76 million bond issue approved by voters in 2010. Because of the early buy back the district won’t pay interest on those bonds.
Steve Aardema, director of Finance and Technology for the district, also said the district is also looking at refunding of 2010-A Series and 2011 bonds with current lower interest rates which also may lower the district’s debt.
The payment on the 2010-B Series bonds will be made on May 1. The bond holders will be notified.
The resolution to pay back the 2010-B Series bonds was approved unanimously at the school board’s meeting held at the Viking Athletic Center meeting room. Because schools were closed that day over the coronavirus pandemic, care was taken to provide safe distancing. Each school board member and staff present at the meeting sat at different tables.