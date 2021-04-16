Scott Babcock has been in his fair share of musical groups since he first picked up a pair of drumsticks 30 years ago. He played drums in a few well-known local groups, including Teez, Down by One, and Fargyn’ Bastyges.
After the death of Pete Amrhein, the lead singer of Fargyn’ Bastyges, the band stopped performing. Scott considered retiring from performing completely. “That was really a super good band,” said Scott, “At that point it knocked the wind out of my sails. I pretty well thought I was done.”
During this time, Scott’s daughter, Michelle Foos, was just starting her career as an audiologist, after earning her degree from Central Michigan University. She, like her father, had a passion for music, but her talents lie in the vocal arts.
Scott encouraged this side of his daughter. “For years, I tried to get her to play with us. She wouldn’t do it, but she was going to college,” he said. While she was away earning her doctorate, Michelle tried to keep the music in her life.
She performed for talent shows while at college, and even crossed an item off her bucket list by auditioning for The Voice, the popular vocal competition that airs on NBC, when they held auditions in Chicago. “It was on my list of things to do before I die, so I said ‘You know what, I’m going to try out for The Voice,’” Michelle said.
After ten years of schooling, Michelle decided that she wanted to revisit her passion for singing. “I had kind of pushed off music and was mostly focused on my career,”she said. Michelle told Scott that she was ready to join a band, and he didn’t hesitate to halt his retirement from performing.
“I made some calls and got a hold of some people and we just kind of put it together,” Scott said. Vertigo became a local group that added to the rich music scene of White Lake. Michelle became the lead vocalist, and Scott oversaw the drums. They were joined by Sean O’Connor on bass guitar, Buddy Popps on guitar and vocals, and Bob Hoppa on guitar and vocals.
Vertigo’s performances are lively and upbeat. The group plays a wide array of cover songs, but they mostly stick to modern country and oldies hits. They have a closeness that shines through in each performance.
The group has played many local venues, such as Pub One Eleven, The Red Rooster Tavern, The White Lake Eagles and Jimmy’s Pub. According to Michelle, the most memorable performance so far was when Vertigo had the opportunity to play at the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival. “That felt like a big achievement,” She said.
As is the story for many local musical groups and performers, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the group down significantly. Cancellations, restrictions, and social distancing protocols became a reality for everyone, but for musicians whose performances influence the coming together of people, their worlds were drastically altered.
“It’s discouraging to fill your calendar and then find out: ‘well, those six jobs are no longer,” said Scott. In 2020, Vertigo performed only twice. This year, they’ve made a small comeback as restrictions have loosened up for Michigan.
A few weeks ago, Vertigo performed at Pub One Eleven. “It was a lot more subdued. People weren’t up and dancing, but it was a good crowd, and they stayed all night,” said Scott.
Scott is proud of what Vertigo has become, and the experience is better because he is able to see his daughter perform right in front of him. “For years I’ve wanted people to hear this kid sing, and finally they get the chance,” Scott said.