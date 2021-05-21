Alexys Race took on a challenge when she began as a vocal teacher at Whitehall Schools.
She was hired as the choir director for both the middle school and the high school in the fall of 2019, with no anticipation for the unusual challenges that would come to find her in her first year with the district.
Race is a Montague native, attending Montague High School and performed in both the band and choir before she went on to Grand Valley State University to study vocal education.
School musical ensembles give students life skills like perseverance and teamwork, which they carry with them in their futures. For some students, musical ensembles can make them feel accepted or give them confidence, according to Race.
“Performing in ensembles, in particular, are so important because it creates a sense of community and a place for students to belong during a time in their lives when they may feel alone,” said Race.
Music education is important in giving students an opportunity to participate in school, the same way as sports teams, academic clubs, student council, and art classes. As well, these programs motivate students to grow their skills in a particular instrument, teaching them focus and preparing them in the art of setting goals.
When her job was still considerably normal, Race diligently managed the choirs to practice the core foundations of singing.
“My choir classes always begin with warmups. We sing short songs and exercises, and they usually focus on improving phonation, vocal agility and vowel unification,” said Race.
As a teacher, Race is focused on making sure that her students leave her program feeling more confident in themselves. She also wants to grow the choir program and hopes to have the ensembles connect with the community through their music.
Starting at Whitehall, Race only had about a half of a normal year teaching the students. Then when shutdowns occurred and virtual learning became mandatory, the choir program had to be paused to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
The music programs of our local schools and their respective students have all made sacrifices since March of 2020. The once busy schedules of students involved in school music ensembles, whether that be band or choir, were quickly made open. All choir classes were canceled.
“They miss having the musical outlet and using their instrument – vocal or otherwise- to create something beautiful,” said Race.
“These students seem to truly miss the unity and family that choir and band provided in a time of their lives when they are consistently growing. I think kids are sensing that loss this year.”
Music education is still a priority at Whitehall. This year, the students at the middle school are required to take a general music class.
In this six-week elective, the students learned to play the ukulele and bucket drums.
The students also basic theory, which includes note identification and counting rhythms. According to Race, these students have also dabbled in basic music composition and learned about the role of music in movies.
Although the school is making strides to compensate for the loss of ensemble performances by the bands and choir, it is no surprise that students are eager to get back to perfecting their skills. Currently, the schools anticipate and are aiming for a return of choir in the fall.
“I plan to go back to what we had before: about 3 to 4 concerts a year and we’ll try to do choral festival in the spring. That’s my plan but we just have to see how it shapes out,” said Race.
she said that she knows that her choir students are eager to get back.