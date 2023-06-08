The annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival, now in its 14th year of presenting an impressive array of exceptional performances and live chamber music performances, will run from August 5–13. Excellent programming, world-class artists, and inspiring classical music performances will take place in the White Lake area. What once was mostly found only in metropolitan cities, is now a yearly experience in the White Lake area.
A very special “Evening of Song” Wednesday, Aug. 9 will feature soprano Angela De Venuto and bass baritone Leo Radosavljevic. This 7 p.m. concert will take place at St. James Lutheran, 8945 Stebbins St. in Montague. Tickets are $20. Children and students are admitted for free. A limited number of tickets are available at the Book Nook & Java Shop (231-894-5333) and online at https://whitelakemusic.eventbrite.com.
Chicago native Angela De Venuto’s vibrant soprano and magnetic stage presence has brought her to perform such roles as Adele (Die Fledermaus), the title role of Angélique (Ibert), Emily Webb (Our Town), Fiametta (The Gondoliers), and Peep-Bo (The Mikado) with DePaul Opera Theatre, and Lady Saphir (Patience) with Savoyaires. Recently, Angela has performed with the Chicago Symphony, Northwest Chicago Symphony Northwestern University, was soprano soloist for Vivaldi's Gloria, and covered the role of Musetta (La bohéme) with Kor Productions. She performs throughout the country as a soprano soloist.
Praised for his “steely power” (Voix des Arts) and “resonant bass” (Opera News), Leo Radosavljevic is a presence on the operatic stage. Mr. Radosavljevic is sought after around the world for his “excellent musicianship” and “expansive delivery”. On the concert stage, he has appeared as soloist with the Buffalo Philharmonic, Metropolis Symphony, The Orchestra Now, New Juilliard Ensemble, the Savannah Voice Festival, Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Ravinia Festival in Chicago and Carnegie Hall in New York.
Ms. Venuto and Mr. Radosavljevic will perform works by Schubert, Finzi, Handel, Mozart, Puccini, Mimi/Marcello duet from Act III of La Boheme, and Donizetti’s Adina/Dulcamara duet from L’Elisir d’Amore and more! Accompanying them will be Andrea Swan, piano.
This year’s nine-day festival is packed with so many exciting offerings: no-cost daily 4 p.m. Salon Concerts at the Book Nook & Java Shop, a children’s concert, a children’s recital, meet and greets, an “Evening of Cabaret” (more details to come), plus the gala dinner. There will once again be the world’s greatest music wonderfully played, combined with the soft summer weather, beaches, and spectacular sunsets. All of this makes the White Lake Chamber Music Festival a vacation destination for an ever-growing audience from near and far.
For a schedule of this year’s delightful Festival events, please visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call 231-329-3056 for more information.