Cellist Marina Hoover and pianist Andrea Swan will perform at an intimate home concert June 29 at 7:30 p.m. Beethoven's Sonata for Piano and Cello in A, Op. 69, Dvorak's Silent Woods, as well as pieces by Bach, Chopin, and Schumann will be performed by these exceptional musicians.
A limited number of tickets are available in advance at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague 231-894-5333 and online at https://whitelakemusic.eventbrite.com. All proceeds will go to help underwrite the cost of the 2023 White Lake Chamber Music Festival in August. Tickets are $60 and include hors d’oeuvres, wine, coffee, desserts, and exceptional music making in the beautiful Montague home of Harold and Barbara Wheaton on Lake Michigan. (The address will be shared after ticket purchase.)
Marina Hoover is a Grammy nominee. She was founding cellist of the St. Lawrence String Quartet, which rocketed to international status. Ms. Hoover played over 1,000 concerts in North America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, Viet Nam, Brazil, Uraguay, Israel, and Australia.
Andrea Swan is an acclaimed chamber musician, collaborative pianist, orchestral keyboardist, soloist, and teacher in the Chicago area.
For more information, please call 231-329-3056.