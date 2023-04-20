The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association is ready to light up the summer.
The four area lighthouses the organization oversees — the Ludington North Breakwater Light, the Little Sable Point and Big Sable Point lighthouses, and the White River Light Station in White Lake — will open for the season in May.
First up is the Big Sable, which opens May 9, according to SPLKA Executive Director Jack Greve.
White River Light Station opens May 19, and the Ludington North Breakwater Light and Little Sable Point both open May 23.
Greve said he and the SPLKA volunteers are happy to get the summer started.
“We’re definitely looking forward to the season,” Greve told the Daily News.
It’s the first summer season with Greve at SPLKA’s helm, following his hiring in January. He said he’s expecting to see a high visitor turnout at SPLKA's lighthouses — especially those in the Ludington area — thanks to the city celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary this year.
“With the big celebration here in Ludington of the 150th (anniversary), I definitely look forward to increased tourism in the Ludington area,” he said. “And I’m looking forward to getting the first season under my belt.”
Prior to taking on the position with SPLKA, Greve served as executive director and curator at the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma. He was also on the board for the Paw Paw Lake Sailing Foundation.
He said he's eager to hit the ground running in his new position, which he said combines several of his interests.
“I love history, I love maritime history and I love being on the water myself, so it’s kind of combining multiple passions of mine,” he said, adding that he’s hoping to spend the summer “connecting with volunteers and with the visitors as well.”
SPLKA has its usual slate of events scheduled for the summer, including live music and more.
“We have Big Sable’s bus days, where you can actually jump on a bus and ride out to the station instead of walking the 1.8 miles,” Greve said. “And we have the Night at the Lights concert series in June, July and August at Little Sable.”
Bus Days to Big Sable start at noon on June 10 and are scheduled for June 23, July 6 and 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 16.
Night at the Lights kicks off June 29 with a 7 p.m. performance by Lee Murdock. The series continues with the Charlie Milliard Band July 13, Steel Doin’ It July 27, John Merchant and Greg Miller Aug. 10, and Robbie and Shelagh Koets Aug. 24.
Yoga on the Lawn classes with instructor Berlyn Edwards will be offered at the White River Light Station from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 21, July 12, and Aug. 16.
The White River Light Station will also feature a concert series, starting with Wyatt and Shari Knapp at 7 p.m. June 23 and continuing with the Hans Hansen Trio July 7, Chris Kennedy and Eric Michaels July 21, John Merchant and Greg Miller Aug. 11, and Ruth and Max Bloomquist Aug. 23.
Other SPLKA events can be found on the organization’s newly revamped website, www.splka.org, and on its Facebook page.