The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce presents Spoons & Tunes, a chili-tasting fundraising event set for Saturday, February 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with all proceeds benefitting the beautification of the White Lake Area.
Hosted by Pub One Eleven and part of the Winter Wanderland festival, this is a family-fun event with area restaurants providing a variety of delicious chili fare.
Taste chili from Big Cat Daddy Walleye, Bone Ends, The Book Nook & Java Shop, Gary’s Restaurant, Jimmy’s Pub, Mylan’s Waterfront Grille, Pekadill’s, Pub One Eleven, Old Channel Inn, and Taqueria Dias.
Adding to the fun, the Carl Webb Duo will play with the Carl Webb band continuing at 8pm. Warm up with chili that supports a great cause — $10 for adults, $3 for children and $25 for the whole family.