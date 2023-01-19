The White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce presents Spoons & Tunes, a soup tasting fundraising event set for Sunday, Feb. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at North Grove Brewers in Montague with all proceeds benefitting the beautification of the White Lake Area. Sponsored by Shelby State Bank (Montague & Whitehall locations), this is a family-fun event with area restaurants providing a variety of delicious soups and chilis. Taste soups and chilis from The Gnarly Heifer, Lipka’s Old Fashioned Soda Fountain, Mylan’s Waterfront Grille, North Grove Brewers, Oh Brothers, Pekadill’s, and Pub One Eleven. Adding to the fun, North Grove Brewers is providing the tunes, featuring Nomads bluegrass band. Warm up with soups and chilis that supports a great cause - $12 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and $30 for a family of four or more. Mark your calendars and gather with neighborhood friends and family. This event will be a part of the White Lake Winter Wanderland weekend, taking place Feb. 3-5. For more information on the full Wanderland weekend, visit their website at www.whitelakewanderland.com.
Spoons & Tunes: Soup-Tasting Fundraiser
Andy Roberts
