Sportsmen for Youth – Youth Day was held Sept. 10 at Muskegon County Fairgrounds, 2261 Heights Ravenna Road, Fruitport. The weather was perfect for such an event.
Sportsmen for Youth – Youth Day is a free family-friendly event to introduce our youth to the many activities available to them in the great outdoors. A total of 1,907 youth 17 and under and 1661 adults attended this year.
This year there were approximately 60 exhibitors, including a rock climbing wall, a vessel from Coast Guard Station, Muskegon, animals from the Critter Barn, Grand Haven Steelheaders fishing simulator, Coopersville Sportsman’s Club’s air rifles, reptiles with Natures Discovery, birds of prey with Outdoor Discovery Center and the West Michigan Walleye Club made spinner baits.
As always, there was the trout pond, put on by Michigan Anglers Association, with 1000 trout to be caught. The Hawg Trough, a 35 foot long aquarium mounted on a semi-trailer, was here again and was stocked with native fish for viewing. It is also used as the stage for informative fishing seminars by Mark Martin and members of his staff. There was also mentored shooting of firearms and archery equipment. Attendees were also able to experience various safety exhibits, demonstrations and tours of fire trucks, EMT vehicles and law enforcement displays. There was also a tribute to lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 with singing of the National Anthem and the playing of bagpipes.
More information on donating and/or volunteering to Youth Day can be found on its website (www.sportsmenforyouth.com) and Facebook page Sportsmen for Youth.
Youth Day is always on the first Saturday after Labor Day and will be held again Sept. 9, 2023.