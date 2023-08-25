Sportsmen for Youth will host its annual Youth Day Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds, 6621 Heights Ravenna Road, Fruitport, Michigan.
This is a family-friendly event, with free parking and admission for everyone. Youth 17 years of age and younger, each receive a t-shirt (while supplies last), a raffle ticket and a lunch ticket. This year there will be 45 outdoor groups and organizations exhibiting fishing, hunting and recreational activities and opportunities.for our youth. Some of the groups involved are Grand Haven Steelheaders, Coopersville Sportsman's Club and Lakeshore Pickleball Club. The U.S. Coast Guard and Auxiliary will have several of their rescue vessels on site also. There will be fire safety demonstrations by multiple fire departments and EMS units throughout the day. One of their demonstrations will be the proper way to prepare and deep fry a turkey, There will also be seminars, by well-known fishermen, throughout the day on how to catch multiple species of fish. There will be something for everyone. To find more information on Sportsmen for Youth and Youth Day, visit their website (www.sportsmenforyouth.com) and Facebook page.