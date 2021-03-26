Spring break will be here before you know it, and the ACWL-Nuveen wants to make sure you have options for not only learning and creating, but also preventing boredom. In conjunction with the annual extremely affordable Spring Break Art Camps, this year we will also be offering a take-home clay kit.
Spring Break Art: Clay Frog Kit
The perfect art project for spring break. In your take-home kit, you will receive clay, underglazes, tools, an instruction sheet, and access to an instructional video. At home, all you will need is a cup of water, newspaper, something to create texture, and a love for creating with clay.
Order your kit by April 1 and plan to pick it up before spring break — Friday, April 2, or Saturday, April 3. The completed clay frogs will need to be returned to the ACWL-Nuveen by Friday, April 9, or Saturday, April 10. Your clay frog(s) will then be bisque fired and glaze fired. We will give you a call when they are ready for pick up – approximately two weeks later.
This kit is made possible with support from the R. Covell Radcliffe Fund of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.
Spring Break Art Camps
Sponsored by Seaver’s Lawn Service, these multi-day classes are only $10. Due to COVID restrictions, class space is limited, so grab your spot(s) today! To sign up for any of these classes, visitwww.artswhitelake.org/springbreakartcamps or call the ACWL-Nuveen at (231) 893-2524.
Photo Club
Monday, April 5 — Friday, April 9
5-5:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12
Virtual, via Zoom; Taught by Chelsea Kirkse, $10
Get ready to stretch your creativity in this five-day virtual photography club. Using either a smartphone, digital camera or tablet, students will be given different daily photo assignments designed to help them learn how to explore their creative voice and use photography as a method of storytelling. Students will also learn the basic fundamentals of photo techniques, terminology, and methods for creating strong photo compositions.
Paper Mâché Animal Sculptures
Tuesday, April 6 — Thursday, April 8
1-2:30 p.m.
Ages 6-12
Taught by Casey Bemis at ACWL-Nuveen, $10
Engage in artistic play creating fantasy animal sculptures out of paper mâché. Students will work with cardboard, glue, paper, yarn, felt, feathers, paint, and more!
Friendly Crochet
Tuesday, April 6 — Thursday, April 8
4-6- p.m.
Ages 8-12
Taught by Rommyna at ACWL-Nuveen, $10
Over the course of three classes, students will learn basic crochet terminology and multiple crochet stitches. All supplies will be provided and students will leave with at least two, unique bracelets.
The ACWL - Nuveen Center can’t wait to see you over spring break. Be sure to visit www.artswhitelake.org/springbreakartcamps, www.artswhitelake.org/art-kits, or call (231) 893-2524 to book one of these amazing art experiences.