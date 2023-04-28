Have you been searching for the perfect new handbag?
There will be plenty to choose from during the 7th annual Purse Party Sunday, May 7 at the Eagles in Whitehall. Every purchase made will help fund Camp Courage for children in West Michigan who are grieving the death of someone close.
The Purse Party will feature both a live and silent auction with hundreds of new and gently used items, from casual clutches to high-end designer bags. And with prices starting at just $5, visitors can buy multiple.
Doors open at 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome. An Eagles membership is not needed to attend this fun, free event. An auction bidding paddle is $2, which enrolls the bidder in a door prize drawing.
The Purse Party has raised more than $20,000 for Camp Courage, helping make it possible for each child who attends the three-day sleep-away camp to receive a full scholarship.
“Camp Courage provides such a valuable opportunity for children to learn to cope with the difficulties of grieving,” says Ashley Spencer, who co-created the Purse Party and organizes the event with the Ladies of the White Lake Community.
Camp Courage is a program of the Bob & Merle Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice, which provides hospice and palliative care and grief counseling to children and adults in Muskegon, Oceana, Mason, Ottawa, and Newaygo counties.