St. James Catholic Church was a winner this spring when WZZM-13 in Grand Rapids ran its annual Fish Fry Frenzy tournament. St. James' fish fries were voted the winners in a bracket of 32 fish fry events in the Grand Rapids area.
St. James has been named the winner of the Fish Fry Frenzy event twice in the past four years and was runner-up the other two years. WZZM said over 3,800 votes were cast in the bracket contest this year.
During the Lenten season, St. James served nearly 6,000 fish fry dinners, and on two separate Fridays the church served over 1,000 dinners in a night.
Fish fry coordinator Carol Bart said about 90 volunteers work to put on the fish fry events each Friday during the church's holy season. The money raised returns to the White Lake community.