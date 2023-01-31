The St. James Knights of Columbus organization will again be serving their award winning fish dinners beginning Feb. 17. Dinners will be served every Friday until March 31. The cost is $15 per person. Each dinner includes a choice of wild freshwater perch, wild freshwater walleye or breaded farm-raised shrimp (or a perch/shrimp combo—or a walleye/shrimp combo) and includes a baked potato or french fries, coleslaw, dinner roll and a surprise dessert. Fish servings are eight ounces in size. Meals will be served in the St. James Parish Hall from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Curbside pickup is available by ordering online at https://kofc12985fishfry.square.site. Also, for pickup in the church narthex please call 231-292-9005. Payment options are cash, checks (made out to K of C 12985) or credit/debit cards (there will be a three percent surcharge for credit/debit card use). All fish fry dinner profits will again be donated by the Knights of Columbus to causes helping the underserved.
St. James Catholic Church is located at 5149 Dowling Street in Montague.