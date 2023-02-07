WHITEHALL — Stachowicz Chiropractic officially opened its new Whitehall office Monday after Saturday's ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The office will largely be the domain of the practice's new chiropractor, Dr. Addison Walstra. She'll work out of the office four days a week, with owner Dr. Joe Stachowicz picking up some office time Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
Walstra is from Fruitport, but her fiance is from Montague, and the White Lake area is where they've decided to put down roots, making Stachowicz a perfect fit for her - as is the profession of chiropractic. Unlike Stachowicz, whose father originated the local practice, Walstra didn't grow up amid the backdrop of chiropractic, but it didn't take her long to determine it would be her career path.
"I wanted to be a chiropractor when I was 15 and my horse had a chiropractor, and she worked through some injuries and I just thought, 'This is amazing. What do we know about this?'" Walstra said. "I shadowed some chiropractors. I got to know some chiropractors through sports growing up and I (thought), this is wonderful. I stayed on the same track all the way through school. I still have my horse. She never had surgery, which is wonderful."
Walstra, in fact, has a practice of her own focused on animals, particularly horses and dogs, that takes up some of her time. She teams with local veterinarians to help animals in need of the service. Walstra played volleyball and basketball at Fruitport, but competing in equestrian through the Michigan Interscholastic Horsemanship Association was her main focus and remains so today.
"I love being able to kind of treat the whole family, kind of stick with my passion for humans as with my passion for critters, too," Walstra said.
Her chiropractic focus is pregnancy and pediatrics, complementing Stachowicz's athletics-based focus. Early response has been exciting for the practice's newest doctor, and she entered the week amped up to get started.
"We have quite a few that have already started scheduling," Walstra said. "Everybody new to me is considered a new patient, so those first visits take a little bit more time, but we're already packing up. This first week is coming along."