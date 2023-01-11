Stachowicz Chiropractic has had a Whitehall office for a while, on Colby Street, but because of space limitations it had limited utility; for instance, new patients could not go there for their first appointments.
That will change next month when the company opens its new office space, located on Spring St. in the office that previously housed the White Lake Beacon. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for Saturday morning, Feb. 4 and the office will open in full the following Monday.
"I never expected us to grow that much in Whitehall," owner Joe Stachowicz said. "The support we've received is overwhelming. A lot of people like what we're doing, which is exciting."
Joe runs the company now, but it was founded by his father David in 1987, with its original office still in use on Apple Avenue in Muskegon. Joe worked for his dad since he was a child in the late 1990s, putting in time at a multidisciplinary clinic the family ran on the Whitehall/Montague causeway at the time. He graduated from Whitehall in 2008 as a multi-sport star, having played football and basketball and participated in track. Joe was a state qualifier in both throwing events that year, and went on to throw the discus and the hammer at Aquinas College, where he was a five-time national qualifier.
Joe did not originally have eyes on following in his father's footsteps as a chiropractor, but he did do so as a track coach; his dad coached him at Whitehall and would in fact schedule appointments around track practice.
As fate would have it, Joe's coaching career took him to William Woods University in Fulton, Mo. and later to Washington University in St. Louis. With his dad's gentle prodding, Joe later found himself attending classes at Logan University in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield - one of only 16 accredited chiropractic schools in the country, he said.
Stachowicz officially joined the practice in 2018 shortly after graduating from Logan and currently coaches the Whitehall throwers in the spring as well. David had two major strokes just a couple of months later, so Joe has been running things since. The company had a Whitehall office, but strictly as a supplementary matter.
"We have a small space, 600 square feet, that we've been working out of (next to) Pub One Eleven," Stachowicz said. "We've been there the past three and a half years. We just outgrew the space and needed something much larger."
The Spring St. office proved to be that place. The company began leasing the building late in 2022 and will be able to open thanks to the arrival of new physician Dr. Addison Walstra. Like Stachowicz, she is a local, having grown up in Fruitport. Coincidentally, the two doctors discovered after meeting that they had attended Logan at the same time, with Walstra a year and a half behind Stachowicz in her studies.
Walstra's passion is helping pregnant women and pediatric patients through chiropractic. That makes a good complement to Stachowicz' focus, which is on athletic performance and rehabilitation.
"Sports performance is what I tend to emphasize and takes up most of my own practice," Stachowicz said. "Seeing patients do well in the office as well as seeing athletes do well is a fulfilling day-to-day endeavor."
The public is invited to the Feb. 4 ribbon-cutting ceremony to meet the staff, tour the new office space and enjoy light refreshments.