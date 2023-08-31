In September, staff members from the office of Congressman John Moolenaar will host meeting times across the district where constituents can sit down to discuss personal casework issues they are having with a federal agency.
Among the visits to the area will include a Tuesday, Sept. 12 stop at the White Lake Community Library in Whitehall. The visit will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. that day.
Moolenaar's office said it has helped thousands of constituents who needed assistance with a federal agency, including the VA and the IRS. The office said it helped constituents cut through red tape and reclaim millions of dollars owed to them by the federal government.