The Starlight Room announced its summer 2023 concert series this week. As a venue that prioritizes creators and genre inclusivity, the lineup includes a wide variety of artists and musical styles. Upcoming shows feature vocalist and guitarist Chelsea Berry June 17, Elijah Russ and his jazz-funk performance band July 15, and indie-rock Charlie Millard Band July 29. For a complete schedule of upcoming shows, visit https://thestarlightroom.net/schedule.html.
The Starlight Room is also proud to offer concert goers no-fee ticketing for all events and shows. The “Truth-in-Ticketing” policy means that the ticket price advertised is exactly the price paid…no fees, no surcharges, no nonsense. The bulk of the hard-earned dollars patrons spend on Starlight tickets go to provide living-wage compensation to the Creators who grace the stage. The Starlight Room partners with Ludus (https://hello.ludus.com/), headquartered in Holland, for online ticket sales to further ensure that local dollars stay within Michigan’s Lakeshore communities.