Parties in the Park has been bringing quality, affordable, family entertainment to Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon for 35 years.
Parties in the Park take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m .on Fridays.
Happy hour is offered from 5-6 p.m. each party where guests can enjoy PIP PIP Hooray as well as many other local craft beers, some not-so-local craft beers, domestic beer, spritzers and wine, all for $1 off.
.In addition to the new brew, there are several new local food vendors at Parties in the Park this summer. The all-star line-up of local eats will rotate at parties throughout the summer:
The remaining 2019 lineup for the 35th anniversary season includes:
• August 2, 2019; sponsor Community enCompass; entertainment Melophobix and Paddlebots.
• August 16, 2019; sponsor Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce; entertainment Hurricane Reggae Band.
• August 23, 2019; sponsor Muskegon Rotary; entertainment Laith Al-Saadi and Plain Jane Glory.
The 35th anniversary season is presented by Best Financial Credit Union and Bud Light. To learn more about Parties in the Park, visit www.partiesinthepark.com - and stay tuned to the new website launching soon.
The Mission of Parties in the Park is to create a sense of community and appreciation for Muskegon’s Downtown through a family-oriented social event. Hosted by a variety of Muskegon County not-for-profit groups, the proceeds from the Parties either make physical enhancements or quality of life improvements for the whole community.