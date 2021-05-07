WHITEHALL – Even with the challenges of a completely virtual state competition back in April, this year’s History Day team managed to find huge success.
A total of 250 students this year participated in the competition which was originally scheduled to be held at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant. But due to COVID-19 was done completely virtual.
11 of the 12 students participating on behalf of Whitehall and Montague were among the top three in their category. The team will be sending nine people to the national competition, one will be a national alternate, and three people received special awards at the state competition.
Like the state competition, the national competition will be held online in a virtual format. In previous years it was held in Maryland.
The virtual format has presented a number of new challenges that the students have had to overcome.
“It was a 100-percent virtual competition. So, we were expected to submit our projects pretty early this year when compared to previous years. It was very stressful,” said Whitehall sophomore Allison Tate.
In addition to the timelines being changed for competition, many of the students participating in National History Day are expected to submit a slide show in addition to the exhibit that they’ve created for their project.
Whitehall freshman Amelia Chen has done live performances at past competitions. But this year was required to film it in advance and submit it.
There have also been some technical setbacks as well. With one person saying they lost internet during their presentation.
But it isn’t just the competitions that have gone virtual so have some of the practices. The students began formally meeting online back in November, but have since transitioned to in-person meetings at the Whitehall High School Library.
The group of students said the back-and-forth transition has been a bit jarring.
“It was difficult going from virtual meetings to going back in-person because the virtual meetings are structured differently. And the switch was kind of jarring,” said Whitehall freshman Amelia Chen.
COVID-19 has also made doing research difficult. With travel being somewhat restricted, and many libraries are either closed or have limited hours.
Among all of the people competing from the White Lake Area this year only one was from Montague. Emily Olsson who this year did her project on the Ravensbrueck Concentration Camp in Poland.
Olsson’s project primarily focused on 27 letters that were written in urine that documented the deadly experiments performed by the Nazis at the camp. She said she was able to obtain scanned copies of the letters from a museum in Lublin, Poland for her project.
The team mainly credits their success to their coach Jan Klco.
“Coach K works a full-time job doing this. She always makes sure she has time for all of us and checks in with all of us. Every time we get feedback, she goes back over the feedback with us and she pushes us to reach out to people, said Whitehall junior Ella Johnson.
“When I send an email to someone, she wants to read my email to make sure it’s perfect. Seriously, she works harder than all of us together.”
The national competition will be held June 13 – 19.